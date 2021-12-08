Heart-warming campaign in Banbury to give a homeless pet a dinner at Christmas is back - here's how you can help

The Give a Homeless Pet a Dinner at Christmas campaign is back.

The Give a Homeless Pet a Dinner at Christmas campaign was launched many years ago to help local animal shelters out during the festive period.

And now it has been brought back - and already been welcomed by many people.

Paul Bennett, the man behind the campaign, said: "Back in the 1990s we launched our pet food collection to help the local animal shelters out at Christmas.

"Back then we asked kind animals lovers if they could drop in tins, bags, of food or treats into Chalkys record shop for the homeless pets.

After a successful return last year, we are launching it again for this Christmas.

"We're asking you guys to drop off pet food at Chalkys, 1 Canada Close, Southam Rd ( behind B & Q ), so we can distribute it to the local shelters BARKS and The Ardley Rescue Kennels in time for Christmas."