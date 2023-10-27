News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Health centre car park to close whilst work is underway

Visitors are advised to allow extra time to find alternative parking.
By James MiddleditchContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Visitors to the Banbury Cross Health Centre and Peak Pharmacy in South Bar House are being warned that their car park will be closed for a couple of weeks from Monday, October 30.

During this time the centre’s landlords are planning to repair, re-lay and repaint the parking area in response to feedback from visitors.

A limited number of disabled parking spaces will still be available, but it is anticipated that these will be in high demand.

Most Popular
South Bar HouseSouth Bar House
South Bar House

The surgery is encouraging people to use public transport, instead of driving. For those still using their cars options include the paid public parking on South Bar.

James Middleditch from the Health Centre said: “There will be disruption so please, if you are visiting us, leave extra time to find parking so that you make your appointment on time.”