Health centre car park to close whilst work is underway

Visitors to the Banbury Cross Health Centre and Peak Pharmacy in South Bar House are being warned that their car park will be closed for a couple of weeks from Monday, October 30.

During this time the centre’s landlords are planning to repair, re-lay and repaint the parking area in response to feedback from visitors.

A limited number of disabled parking spaces will still be available, but it is anticipated that these will be in high demand.

The surgery is encouraging people to use public transport, instead of driving. For those still using their cars options include the paid public parking on South Bar.