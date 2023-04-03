Health bosses launch new Covid booster campaign in Banbury and Oxfordshire in spite of 'new evidence'

Health bosses have launched a new Covid vaccination campaign this week in Banbury and Oxfordshire in spite of claims in Parliament that data reveals ‘serious harms’ from the boosters.

Andrew Bridgen MP who told the House of Commons he thought the vaccination programme should be stopped

The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) is offering boosters from this week, with eligible recipients those over 70, over five-years-old with compromised immune systems and care home residents.

They are also offering the current ‘evergreen’ offer of first and second COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone aged five and over.

The ICB – the new NHS regional decision-making committee – met for the first time in Banbury a fortnight ago, four days after MP Andrew Bridgen presented statistics to the House of Commons about a huge disparity between the number of Covid vaccinations and boosters that have to be given to prevent a death or ‘serious harm’ from the ‘experimental’ MRNA vaccine/booster.

The text of Mr Bridgen’s speech is here and a synopsis is below.

Rachael Corser, Chief Nursing Officer for the BOB ICB told the Banbury meeting: "We commission our vaccination programmes based on Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice and NHS England (NHSE), which means currently we are not providing vaccines to any children under the age of five.”

She said anyone eligible is given a risk/benefit discussion and ‘full consent’ is received before a vaccine is administered.

In a statement after the meeting she said: “The ICB is proud of the achievements of the NHS in rolling out the Covid vaccine booster campaign which has provided protection to vulnerable communities and minimised the risk of serious illness and death from Covid and the need for isolation and social restrictions.

“Vaccine policy is set by government and the JCVI whose guidance we strictly follow and we will continue with the successful vaccine roll out to ensure the best protection for our communities from Covid.”

In his speech Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, said no one had rebutted the scientifically evidenced data he had put forward on the scale of harm the vaccines were causing, in his speech to the Commons in December.

He said: “I was contacted by far too many relatives who had lost loved ones suddenly after having the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca experimental gene therapy treatments.”

He asked the Government to investigate and publicise the adverse effects of the vaccines and slammed the decision by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to halt publication of ‘yellow card’ updates on reported harms.

"Can the Minister explain the reasoning behind that decision, especially given that the number of yellow card reports of adverse events is far higher for the experimental covid-19 vaccine than the total yellow card reports of all conventional vaccines administered for the past 50 years?” he said.

Mr Bridgen produced Government data showing that in healthy adults aged 50-59, it was necessary to give 256,400 booster jabs to prevent one severe hospitalisation, putting 321 people into hospital with a serious side-effect (including death) from the booster.

For healthy 40 - 49-year-olds, he said, the number increases to 932,500 who needed to be boosted to keep one covid patient out of an intensive therapy unit, putting potentially 1,165 people into hospital with serious harms, death or disability.

“And for healthy 30 – 39-year-olds, no one knows the answer to the number needed to be boosted to prevent a serious hospitalisation because the Government’s own data says that there has never been such a case of this age group being put into intensive care due to the current variant of covid-19.

"But many, indeed on average one in 800 of this group that has been boosted, will have died or been disabled or seriously harmed by the booster itself,” said Mr Bridgen.

"Surely, in the light of the data, we will not continue with this absolute madness. If we were to perpetuate it, we would be engaging in expensive state-sponsored self-harm on a national level,” he said.

"In the winter of 2020, the experimental mRNA vaccines were announced... as ‘safe and effective’. It is interesting that the NHS website today describes the experimental vaccines as ‘safe and important’ and serious side effects as ‘very rare’. One in 800 is not rare, especially when the public are expected to take multiple doses, exposing themselves again and again to the same risk,” said Mr Bridgen

The MP’s speech said that two thirds of all NHS staff refused last year’s autumn booster.

“Why was the MHRA still asking the Government to authorise the administration of experimental vaccines to children as young as six months of age in December 2022, six weeks after the booster efficacy data was received by the JCVI?

“I now believe we have the full explanation for both the continuing excess deaths that we have seen since the pandemic – 63,000 in England and Wales in the last 12 months—and the huge and unrelenting pressure of demand on the NHS: the vaccines, the boosters and their side effects.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “There is no evidence to suggest that excess deaths are linked to Covid vaccination. More than 144 million Covid vaccines have been given in England, which has helped the country to live with Covid and saved thousands of lives.

“All vaccines being used in the UK have undergone robust clinical trials and have met the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) strict standards of safety, effectiveness and quality.