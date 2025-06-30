Head of Banbury charity presented with OBE by HRH Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace
Ed Bracher, chief executive of Dogs for Good, was awarded an OBE as part of King Charles’s Birthday Honours list in 2024.
Ed was given the award in recognition of his many years of service helping disabled people.
He was presented with his OBE medal by Her Royal Highness Princess Royal (Princess Anne) at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, June 26.
Speaking about receiving the honours, Ed said: “It was a great honour to be awarded this by The Princess Royal and a privilege to be able to share the day with my family.
“I am delighted that the importance of working to create connections between people and animals, whether dogs or horses, is gaining prominence and validity, and this recognition feels like part of that journey.
“There is so much benefit from a human-animal bond and so much more to do to promote that and enable more people to live happier, healthier lives as a result.
“Of course, my work in this field has been supported by the amazing team of colleagues and many volunteers that I have had the privilege to work alongside, not to mention the incredible dogs and horses. None of this would be possible without them, and much of the credit should go to them, too.”
Before joining Dogs for Good in 2023, Ed spent 17 years as chief executive at the Riding for the Disabled Association charity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.