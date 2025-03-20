Head housekeeper at Banbury's Horton General completes 24-mile Pennine hike to raise funds hospital’s charity

Head housekeeper at Banbury's Horton General Hospital, Leeann Grant, has completed climbing the three hills of the Pennine Range to raise money for the hospital's charity.

The head housekeeper at Banbury’s Horton Hospital has completed a mammoth 24.9-mile hike across the three hills of the Pennine Range to raise money for the hospital’s charity.

Leeann Grant set herself the challenge to prove that she could still push herself following her cancer treatment four years ago.

The head housekeeper completed the challenging hike, which covered over 5,000ft of ascent in an impressive time of under ten hours.

She said: “Before cancer I was a really active person, running half marathons for fun and always on the go, but everything changed when I needed surgery and radiotherapy.

“I am incredibly grateful to still be here, and to all those who looked after me, but life has changed. Cancer stopped me in my tracks, and I’m not able to run like I used to – something I really miss.

“But I am not a quitter, so I set myself the challenge of climbing these three peaks this. It was brutal at points, and I was totally exhausted, but I dug deep.”

After working at the Horton for seven years, Leeann wanted to do something of significance to raise money for the hosital’s charity.

Leeann added: “This was very much a personal challenge, to prove that although cancer has taken a massive toll, I am still ambitious and energetic.

“I know how hard the staff here work and see people, including friends and colleagues being treated with care and kindness.

“I can’t thank the staff at our trust enough for looking after me, but this felt like a good way to try.”

For more information about Leeann’s challenge or to donate to her fundraiser, visit:https://www.justgiving.com/page/leeann-grant-1