'He would have been the best daddy to our little boy' says Banbury Mum who gave birth three days after fiance's death

Grieving Mum Victoria Marel says her fiance, Telmo Rijo, read to her baby bump every night and would have been ‘truly the best daddy to our little boy'.

Victoria is still in shock at the tragic events that saw her lose her beloved fiance in a motorcycle accident on June 20. She had her baby, Xavier Telmo, at the John Radcliffe Hospital three days later at 38 weeks’ gestation.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up in an effort to pay for Telmo’s funeral, as reported in the Banbury Guardian yesterday (Monday).

“I honestly still feel shocked about the whole tragic accident. I miss him more by the day and it has been the toughest week knowing that he will never get to hold his son and that I will never get to watch him become the amazing father he was so looking forward to being,” she said, speaking from the family’s home in Hanwell Fields, Banbury.

Victoria Marel with baby Xavier Telmo, born 72 hours after his father's fatal motorcycle accident

“It has been very difficult finding the time to grieve alongside looking after myself and learning the beauty and hardships of motherhood. It really pains me that Telmo will never get this experience.”

“Telmo and I have known each other since we were 14 or 15 but only started dating just over a year ago. Our anniversary would have been the June 29 and it was the most difficult day so far.

"Xavier was an unexpected pregnancy but we both decided we would step up and commit to each other and give Xavier the loving and caring family he deserved.

"Telmo proposed to me on January 15. We made plans to get married in the next five years once Xavier gets a little older. We planned to build a life together and travel the world, giving Xavier all the love and memories we could provide,” she said.

Victoria Marel says Kelmo would have been the 'best Daddy' to their son Xavier, who was born on Monday, June 23

"Telmo couldn’t have been more excited about becoming a father; he would read books to my baby bump and sing to him every night; he truly would have been the best daddy to our little boy.”

Vicky and Telmo first met at school and stayed friends throughout. They lost contact for a while but started seeing each other last summer.

“It was an instant click and I knew from the get-go that I had found my soulmate. We enjoyed doing anything as long as we were together - we went out together almost everyday, even if it was just a quick trip to the shop; we always had the best time,” Vicky said.

"We really enjoyed taking rides on his motorbike, going out to try different restaurants and we always loved to watch movies in the cinema.

Telmo Rijo and Vicky Marel - the two met at school and got together again last summer

“Xavier was born at the JR in Oxford just three days after Telmo’s passing. I was not overdue, he came at exactly 38 weeks. I still remember Telmo saying the day before his accident, ‘I hope Xavier is born before Tuesday so that I do not have to go to work’.

“I did not have family with me during labour or delivery, however, my friend and her step-mum did accompany me through the process. It was a very emotional time and I wish that I could’ve shared it with my beautiful fiancé.”

To donate to the fundraiser for Telmo and Xavier, please see here.