He’s back! Brackley’s Mr Pothole resurfaces to fight for our roads

Brackley campaigner Mr Pothole has come out of retirement to fight for improvements to roads across the country.

Mark Morrell hung up the cape three months ago for health reasons and to concentrate on being Brackley mayor.

But with his mayorship over and his mental health more stable, Mr Morrell feels ready to continue the battle for better road surfaces.

“I had many requests to come back from people, particularly on social media, so I thought I would pick it up again slowly with Mr Pothole, and the support has been great,” he said.

The publication of the House of Commons transport select committee’s report into the state of the country’s roads on Monday gave Mr Morrell added reason to return, especially as he is included in the report after giving evidence.

“I’m back on the scene with a new impetus, I’ve dropped everything to focus on this and the transport select committee’s opened the door for improvements so we need to push it through, or kick it down as I’d like to,” he said.

Mark Morrell, Mr. Pothole, in Banbury. Bankside.

You can find him fighting the good fight on Twitter at @mrpotholeuk