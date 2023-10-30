News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

'He certainly left a legacy': Tributes to CEO of Banbury youth charity

Tributes have been paid to the CEO of the long-running Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) charity.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Patrick Vercoe passed away on Saturday October 21 aged 75.

He had been the CEO of BYHP since June 2018 and led the charity to prevent youth homelessness in the area for five years.

After a successful business career, Patrick joined the charity and built up a team that provided a range of services, both directly and in combination with other organisations, to young people aged 13 to 25.

Patrick Vercoe, passed away on Saturday October 21 aged 75.Patrick Vercoe, passed away on Saturday October 21 aged 75.
Patrick Vercoe, passed away on Saturday October 21 aged 75.
Most Popular

Linda Slide, the acting interim chief executive, remembered Patrick by saying: “Patrick gave great strength and leadership to BYHP and will be greatly missed. He will be remembered with much fondness; he certainly left a legacy.”

The charity has been operating in Banbury for over 30 years and has helped hundreds of young people improve their wellbeing and opportunities to avoid the risk of homelessness.

For more information on the BYHP visit, https://byhp.org.uk/

Related topics:Banbury