'He certainly left a legacy': Tributes to CEO of Banbury youth charity

Tributes have been paid to the CEO of the long-running Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) charity.

Patrick Vercoe passed away on Saturday October 21 aged 75.

He had been the CEO of BYHP since June 2018 and led the charity to prevent youth homelessness in the area for five years.

After a successful business career, Patrick joined the charity and built up a team that provided a range of services, both directly and in combination with other organisations, to young people aged 13 to 25.

Linda Slide, the acting interim chief executive, remembered Patrick by saying: “Patrick gave great strength and leadership to BYHP and will be greatly missed. He will be remembered with much fondness; he certainly left a legacy.”

The charity has been operating in Banbury for over 30 years and has helped hundreds of young people improve their wellbeing and opportunities to avoid the risk of homelessness.