Have your say on Oxfordshire library and heritage services

The consultation, which goes live on Monday 24 January, is seeking to gauge public opinion of the new strategy, which sets out how services will be delivered in the years up to 2027.

Councillor Neil Fawcett, Oxfordshire County Council' s cabinet member for community services and safety, said: "Public libraries and heritage services are vital community hubs, which provide a wide range of services and facilities for people of all ages. We really want to ensure that these services properly reflect the needs of our growing population and we hope that this strategy will provide the foundations to make this happen.

"We asked residents last year about the future of library and heritage services and have drafted a strategy based on the feedback we received. Now, we want to check back in with everyone before we finalise plans.

"We want to ensure that the future service delivers the kind of offer and the range of creative, inspiring and inclusive places that residents need."

As well as continuing to make available books and access to our collections, Oxfordshire County Council's library and heritage service will increase its focus on support and opportunities for people. This includes promoting digital inclusion and increasing access to programmes and activities that help improve people's health and wellbeing.

The strategy forms part of the county council's long-term vision to work in partnership to make Oxfordshire a greener, fairer and healthier county. An action plan, updated annually, will set out how to achieve the priorities laid out in the strategy.