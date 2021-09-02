The new proposed strategy aims to promote the delivery of more affordable homes at social rent levels and with secure tenancies. It will help to shape how social housing providers in Cherwell operate going forward to support the council in meeting its housing priorities, including influencing housing affordability, the types of tenancies provided, the circumstances in which different types of tenancies could be granted, the lengths of tenancies and much more.

Cllr Lucinda Wing, Cherwell District Council’s lead member for housing, said: “It is important for us as a local housing authority to work with partners to deliver genuinely affordable and sustainable housing solutions for those who need it most in our district.

“This strategy, alongside our housing strategy, and homelessness and rough sleeping strategies, sets out how we, and our partner social housing providers, can work to effectively meet local housing priorities and deliver services to residents.

“We are consulting with registered providers of social housing in our district to understand their views on this new draft Tenancy Strategy and Affordability Statement.

“However, we also want to hear the views of our residents. We need to know if our vision, and our expectations of registered providers is right or if there are other things we need to consider. It’s important that we get this right.”

Residents have until September 14 to have their say.

For more information on the draft Tenancy Strategy and Affordability Statement and how to take part in the consultation survey, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/have-your-say