Have a great time carving pumpkins at a Banbury area garage - with a chance to win great prizes and raise money for Helen & Douglas House

The garage has bought 50 pumpkins for residents and families to mould into their best Halloween creations. So far 16 have been taken with donations of £5 each.

The spectacular, lit pumpkins will be displayed outside the garage for Halloween - and the best three will win some super family prizes.

Chris Hughes said: "We would really like to make people aware of the event in the local area and raise as much money as possible for the charity. If there's enough demand we'll be happy to buy more pumpkins to allow more entries.

Lots of pumpkin carving fun can be had at King's Sutton garages - and there are prizes to be won for the best ones. Picture by Getty

"The reason for picking Helen & Douglas House Hospice is we very much wanted to support a local charity that perhaps doesn't get the same exposure as some larger, national organisations.

"Being a small, local business we try to support worthy causes wherever possible. We felt for a Halloween-themed event it was fitting to choose an organisation that supports local children.

"Today (Monday) is the first day and we have only had a couple of pumpkins carved so far but we hope to have some more back by Wednesday. We close entry at 5pm Friday and all entries will then be featured on our Facebook page for everyone to vote for their favourites.

"We are also going to be displaying all the pumpkins prominently with lighting on the front of our roadside forecourt. The three pumpkins with the most votes will then win prizes."

* 1st Prize - Cinema Tickets and snacks at a VUE Cinema for two adults + two children

* 2nd Prize - Entry to Millets Farm Falconry Centre for two adults + three children

* 3rd Prize - Family Experience Day - a choice of fun, exciting and educational days out for two adults + two children

The winners will be announced on Monday via the King's Sutton Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kingssuttongarageMr Hughes said: "We have set up an area in our premises where people can carve their pumpkins between Monday - Friday from 8.30am-5.30pm. We are also conscious of food waste and have an arrangement in place with a local lady who does charity work for 'Food for All'. She is going to be making the Pumpkin flesh into food to supply vulnerable people in need.