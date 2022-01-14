Harry's family launched their campaign following the teenager's death in August 2019

The family of Harry Dunn say they have 'full faith' in the Crown Prosecution after it confirmed the Northamptonshire teen's alleged killer will not now face a court hearing next week.

CPS officials previously said that American Anne Sacoolas' case would be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 18).

The hearing has now been vacated to enable 'ongoing discussions' to continue with Sacoolas' legal team.

Reacting to the announcement on Friday (January 14), the Dunn family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said: “We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future.

“Harry’s family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.

“It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon.”

Sacoolas, aged 44, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving a bike ridden by the 19-year-old outside a RAF Croughton, in south Northamptonshire, in August 2019.

Harry was heading out of Croughton after a visit to his twin brother Niall when he collided head-on with a BMW, which had just left the base.

The base is used by the US Air Force as a surveillance centre and Sacoolas' husband, Jonathan, was based there.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision and was able to leave the UK nearly three weeks after the incident sparking the family's international campaign calling for her to return.

In December 2019 she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but she refused to return to the UK to face trial and the US government refused to grant an extradition request in January last year.

Harry's dad Tim Dunn and mum Charlotte Church took their campaign for justice to the USA last year, reaching a 'resolution' in claim for damages.