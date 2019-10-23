Harry Dunn's father thankful for outpouring of support as family still searches for answers

All Tim Dunn wants is a clear answer to why Anne Sacoolas was allowed to leave the country and to get justice for his son Harry.

A 'crazy' three weeks for the bereaved family has taken them from Westminster to the White House and back since finding out the driver involved in the 19-year-old's death had fled to the US.

Green ribbons are all over Brackley in support of Harry Dunn's family

But still they search for clarity among the fog of diplomatic immunity, a live police investigation and politics - leaving them exhausted, skeptical but forever hopeful.

"Things just don't add up and don't run true," the Brackley local said over a coffee in his hometown.

"There are things that have gone on that shouldn't have gone on, that's how we feel as a family and I think other people are starting to see that as well."

Tim welcomed the latest update from Northamptonshire Police that officers will be going to America to interview Mrs Sacoolas under caution on her request.

Harry Dunn

The family see it as 'a positive' as a week ago they had 'nothing', but they are not sure it will lead to her returning to the UK.

'The scary bit' is waiting to find out, Tim said. But even if she does, will she have diplomatic immunity? Did it even apply in the first place? These are questions yet to be answered.

"Last night we got home after being in London and seeing the shadow foreign secretary and we were trying to process that we've actually seen the president in the Oval Office - it was weird enough going to see Dominic Raab in Westminster," he said.

"I suspect one day we will be able to make sense of it and work it out but we will get justice some way, I hope, I just don't know which way it's going to be yet."

Green ribbons on the sign at the entrance to Charlton, where Harry lived

One of the other positives and few constants during the whole saga has been the overwhelming amount of support from their family, friends, workplaces and the wider community.

A green ribbon has become the icon of the Justice for Harry campaign, which the family have all been wearing - inspired by Harry's love of Kawasaki motorcycles.

While rosettes have been added to lamposts from Croughton and Charlton, where Harry lived, to Brackley, Banbury, Northampton, Milton Keynes and as far away as Scotland.

"We can't keep up with demand, we've got these girls sowing ribbons and they can't keep up," Tim said.

Tim hopes the police going to America to interview Anne Sacoolas will provide a breakthrough

Random acts of kindness can be found from the nearly £70,000 has been donated online to support the campaign, to Northampton Town Football Club renewing and upgrading Harry's season ticket for Tim.

Ultimately though, a family have lost their son, and they have had to fight to see the woman who admits to being responsible face justice and find out the truth.

"I've only cried three times since he died, and I know I need to release it but I just can't at the minute," Tim said

"It's just because we made our minds up that we were going to get the truth and until we get that truth, that's how we're going.

"When it eventually comes to a conclusion, whatever that is, I think I'm going to need to go away somewhere just to get the tears and grief out and make sense of the fact we've lost our lad."