Happy birthday Banksie! The smiling sign that became a village’s unofficial mascot near Banbury

The residents of Middleton Cheney have celebrated the fifth birthday of their unofficial village mascot ‘Banksie’.

Banksie was created by Chris Wells with the intention of cheering up the other villagers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The large cardboard smiley face proved a hit with the village and has remained a joyful presence on the bank outisde Chris’ house ever since.

Chris said: “When covid lockdown came along, I tried making masks (hopeless) and scrubs bags (made a few) then one day thought maybe I could do something to cheer people up, and that's how Mr. Smily Face (as he was then known) came into being on April 3 2020.”

Middleton Cheney's Banksie on his fifth birthday with creator Chris Wells.

Since Covid, a book was written about Banksie by Chris and her daughter, Kate Spencer, and he has undergone several outfit changes.

Kate said: “Over time he started dressing up in cardboard 'outfits' to commemorate significant events, such as the children going back to school, the Grand Prix, Halloween, Easter and the start of the football season.

“He's become really popular in the village, and people go out of their way to see what his latest outfit is.”

To celebrate Banksie’s birthday today, (April 3), Chris made a cardboard cake for him and presented him with a card.

Middleton Cheney's Banksie in various costumes throughout the years. Here he is celebrating Christmas, the King's coronation and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Chris added: “We had no idea we would still be doing outfits one year on, let alone five years on.

“My long-suffering husband, Brian, is out there at all times of day and night and in all weathers, to change his outfits.

“Thanks to all Banksie supporters we have never run out of cardboard to make his costumes.”