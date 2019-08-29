Happerley tour comes to Banbury

Food company Happerley, who will make the Castle Quay development, Lock29 their England headquarters, will start a tour of the UK next month beginning with a Banbury event.

Around 200 foodies and artisan producers will descend on Primrose Hill Farm in Arlescote near Banbury for an evening celebrating and showcasing the produce Oxfordshire has to offer.

Happerley England launch

The event will be hosted by farmer and TV presenter, Adam Henson.

Happerley England, the country's first national centre for food and drink provenance, will open in Banbury next year.

On the night attendees will be able to take part in a tasting of regional foods and discover the best produce and producers from Warwickshire, Oxfordshire and Northants.

Anthony and Jo Robinson from The Kitchen at Farnborough will be on hand to prepare and serve the absolute best food and drink they can source.

The event will also allow the public or local food producers to meet the team, taste and learn all about the Happerley England project and the Happerley movement.

Happerley On Tour takes place on Thursday, September 5 from 6pm.

Tickets are £25 and available on the Happerley on Tour website: https://on-tour.happerley.co.uk/.