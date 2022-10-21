Halloween sleepover to take place at Banbury's most haunted house
Charity fundraisers are going to spend Halloween night at Banbury’s most haunted house.
By Jack Ingham
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Oct 2022, 10:58am
Staff and customers of the Townhouse Wellbeing Clinic will be spending Halloween night (Monday October 31) at the clinic’s premises on South Bar Street to raise money for the Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire charity.
12 people and one dog are braving the night in the property, which is shrouded in mystery and has been the site of ghost sightings for over 100 years.
To donate, visit the Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CitizensAdviceNorthOxon/.