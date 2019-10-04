Halloween haters warning signs

Banbury residents who do not want a succession of trick or treat callers ringing their doorbells during the annual spopokfest can now advertise the fact thanks to Thames Valley Police.

A number of "No Trick of Treat" leaflets have been handed out to Banbury locations for people to collect and affix to their front doors on October 31.

TVP signage

The Banburyshire stores already stocking the leaflets are;

• Nilays News, High Street, Banbury,

• Londis, Bradley Arcade, Banbury,

• Co-Op, Deddington

• Deddington Health Centre,

• Deddington Spa, Bodicote.

More retailers will added soon.