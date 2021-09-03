Grounds of popular Banbury area walking destination reopen to the public

The grounds of Wroxton College have reopened to the public from 8.30am Friday September 3 after the completion of some tree work on the grounds. (Image from Wroxton College)

The grounds of Wroxton College have reopened to the public from 8.30 this morning (Friday September 3) after some necessary tree work was completed on the grounds.

The grounds includes 56 acres of land with lakes and a wood. Walks around the grounds are free, but dogs are not permitted.

The grounds are typically open from dawn to dusk.

Wroxton College is the UK campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University based in New Jersey, USA. Students live and study in the 17th-century Jacobean mansion known as Wroxton Abbey.