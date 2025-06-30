A grieving family has set up a fundraising account to help provide a fitting funeral for their son, fiance and brother who was tragically killed in a motorcycling accident.

Telmo Rijo’s baby son has been born since his untimely death on June 20, after his black Honda CBR 650 collided with a HGV towing a trailer on the A361 South Newington Road near Milcombe.

His shocked family – still trying to come to terms with Telmo’s loss - has now set up a Go Fund Me account in an effort to pay for a send-off that the young engineer deserves.

His sister Erica told the Banbury Guardian: “Telmo was only 22. He lived with me, our Dad and his fiancée here in Hanwell Fields, Banbury.

"Telmo was a trainee lift engineer for RJ Lifts Group. He had a son on the way when he passed and his son has since been born.

"Some of his family are here but most are back in Portugal and his funeral will be here. Unfortunately we do not have a date yet due to investigations.”

Ms Rijo described her brother as a family man – ‘goofy’ and always making people laugh.

“He was kindhearted and always smiling. He always helped others, no matter who they were or whether he knew them or not. He’d go as far as knocking on people’s doors if parcels were left out. He always looked out for everyone around him.

"He loved with his whole heart and always put others first, making sure that everyone was looked after.”

Telmo grew up in Portugal and moved to the UK in 2010. His sister says he was always an ‘upbeat kid’, outspoken and outgoing. He made friends with everyone even chatting to other bikers he had never met when stationary at red lights. He left a huge legacy behind him, she says.

In his GoFundMe appeal, Erica said: “Telmo has left a massive hole in all our hearts with this unexpected tragedy and we are opening this page to help raise funds to cover the costs of his send-off.

“Even though Telmo had an amazing family who will pull together anything we can, we were not financially prepared for this and therefore we ask the community for support. All funds will be used for the funeral and memorial and anything extra will go to his son. Any donations are greatly appreciated as this lifts a massive weight off our shoulders.

"He will be greatly missed by many and we hope that we can give him the send-off he deserves.”

A link to the appeal is here.

Thames Valley Police put out an appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage to help them piece together what happened before the collision on June 20 at around 1.45pm. In his message DC Darren Baker of the serious collision investigation unit said: “Our thoughts are with (Telmo’s) loved ones. “I am appealing to anyone who saw the collision to contact us. I am also appealing for anyone with a dash-camera who was driving in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if they captured anything that could help our investigation. “You can get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43250306299.”