Great experience taking part in the return of the Edgehill Churches Good Friday walk

I took part in the Edgehill Churches Good Friday countryside walk for the first time this year.
It was a great experience joining a couple dozen people who carried on the tradition of the Christian church’s walk of witness during the Edgehill Churches Good Friday countryside walk. The walk served as a Good Friday pilgrimage providing people time to reflect and remember the journey Jesus took with the cross.
The walk started at St Lawrence Church in the village of Shotteswell. The group next stopped in the Green near St Michael’s Church in Warmington. Walkers stopped for a picnic lunch in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Radway, and concluded the walk with a brief service outside St. Peter Ad Vincula church in Ratley.
The walk took people across 6.5 miles of countryside and through the villages of Shotteswell, Warmington, Radway, Ratley and Edgehill along the Oxfordshire and South Warwickshire border.