Great experience taking part in the return of the Edgehill Churches Good Friday walk

Ian Faulkner and Ryan Harris walk towards St Michael's Church in Warmington on the Edgehill Churches Good Friday walk on April 15

I took part in the Edgehill Churches Good Friday countryside walk for the first time this year.

It was a great experience joining a couple dozen people who carried on the tradition of the Christian church’s walk of witness during the Edgehill Churches Good Friday countryside walk. The walk served as a Good Friday pilgrimage providing people time to reflect and remember the journey Jesus took with the cross.

The walk started at St Lawrence Church in the village of Shotteswell. The group next stopped in the Green near St Michael’s Church in Warmington. Walkers stopped for a picnic lunch in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Radway, and concluded the walk with a brief service outside St. Peter Ad Vincula church in Ratley.

St Peter ad Vincula church in the village of Ratley where the Edgehill Churches Good Friday walk finished on April 15

The walk took people across 6.5 miles of countryside and through the villages of Shotteswell, Warmington, Radway, Ratley and Edgehill along the Oxfordshire and South Warwickshire border.

The view along the public footpath on Edgehill on the Good Friday walk

Matt Elofson and Ryan Harris take part in the Edgehill Churches Good Friday walk. Pictured walking from Shotteswell to Warmington.

Ryan Harris and Ian Faulkner walk across a cool bridge along the public footpath on Edgehill

A stop by The Castle at Edgehill pub during the Edgehill Good Friday walk