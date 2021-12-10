Grants up for grabs by landlords in the Banbury area who need to update their rental properties

Landlords can apply for grants to improve their properties for rent. Picture by Getty

The grants are part of the council's drive to improve the quality and availability of affordable housing.

Cherwell District Council offers the Landlord Home Improvement Grant to make possible works such as refitting kitchens or bathrooms, energy efficiency upgrades and conversion to shared housing. In return, the landlords must let the properties at affordable rents through the Cherwell Bond Scheme.

Councillor Lucinda Wing, Lead Member for Housing, said: “Whatever their circumstances, people deserve a decent standard of accommodation and a secure roof over their heads. These two schemes – The Cherwell Bond Scheme and the Landlord Home Improvement Grant – are designed to help make that a reality, and we believe they could make a massive difference for renters.

“We want to remove the barriers that prevent some landlords investing in their properties, while also incentivising them to offer affordable and high quality accommodation to those who need it.

“The Landlord Home Improvement Grant and the Cherwell Bond Scheme bring a host of benefits to landlords and we urge them to get in touch and find out what this compelling offer could do for them.”

Benefits of the Cherwell Bond Scheme include: support organising viewings and signing tenancy agreements; help with the cost of annual gas safety checks; and three months’ tenancy support.

There are further benefits to landlords when they let their properties through the bond scheme: either a £1,000 cash payment, or a bond worth ten weeks’ rent instead of a deposit.