News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Grant applications open to Banbury groups registered with council's lottery scheme

Cherwell District Council has encouraged groups registered with its lottery fundraising scheme to apply for a grant of up to £1,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Groups registered with the lottery can apply for a share of the Good Cause Community Grant, which is directed at supporting projects benefitting residents and communities.

The grant, which is funded by sales of Cherwell Lottery tickets, has a total of £10,000 available, with each group able to apply for a grant of £1,000.

Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: “I want to thank all the people that take part in the lottery as players. Each ticket you buy really does make a difference to the lives of our residents and communities.

Most Popular
Grant applications are now open to Banbury groups registered with Cherwell District Council's lottery scheme.Grant applications are now open to Banbury groups registered with Cherwell District Council's lottery scheme.
Grant applications are now open to Banbury groups registered with Cherwell District Council's lottery scheme.

“Thanks to the funds raised by our players, local groups and organisations registered as lottery good causes can continue with their worthwhile work that benefits and supports everyone across the district.”

“I encourage any group registered as a Cherwell Lottery good cause to apply if they need help developing any current or future projects.”

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 23.

Related topics:Cherwell District CouncilBanbury