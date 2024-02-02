Grant applications open to Banbury groups registered with council's lottery scheme
Groups registered with the lottery can apply for a share of the Good Cause Community Grant, which is directed at supporting projects benefitting residents and communities.
The grant, which is funded by sales of Cherwell Lottery tickets, has a total of £10,000 available, with each group able to apply for a grant of £1,000.
Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: “I want to thank all the people that take part in the lottery as players. Each ticket you buy really does make a difference to the lives of our residents and communities.
“Thanks to the funds raised by our players, local groups and organisations registered as lottery good causes can continue with their worthwhile work that benefits and supports everyone across the district.”
“I encourage any group registered as a Cherwell Lottery good cause to apply if they need help developing any current or future projects.”
The closing date for applications is Friday, February 23.