Grandparents of Banbury pupil to hold Christmas tree sale for new school minibus

The grandparents of a pupil at Frank Wise School will be holding a Christmas tree sale to raise money for a new school minibus.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
The grandparents from Lower Lemington will be hosting the sale from 10 am until 2pm on Saturday December 2, and Sunday December 3, at the old nursery off Todenham Road (GL569NP) near Moreton-in-Marsh.

Along with the selection of trees available, the sale will include a festive pony, mulled wine, mince pies, hot chocolate, Christmas music, bunches of mistletoe, and netted trees.

The event is being supported by the Friends of the School fundraising group and agriculture fencing supplier StowAg, who have lent out the pen for the pony.

Teddy the festive pony will be making an appearance at the Christmas tree sale.Teddy the festive pony will be making an appearance at the Christmas tree sale.
Douglas Seymour MBE chair of the Friends said: “Frank Wise is a community special school for 120 children and young adults aged between two and 19 with severe or profound and multiple learning disabilities.

“Finances are becoming increasingly problematic, so any support to enable the school to continue to do its best for the children and families it serves is grateful received.”

To find the sale follow the ‘flowery’ double gates, and look for the big red arrow.

