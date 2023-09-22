News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Grand opening of new training venue for Emergency Services

Four years in construction and using nearly entirely recycled materials the Silverstone Tactical Training Centre is now complete. Dame Andrea Leadsome, MP for South Northants will be conducting a formal opening at 11am, Friday 13th October.
By John ThorneContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The UK's Emergency Services struggle to obtain suitable training venues, their requirements are as varied as petrol bomb and armed officer training for the police to training to recover incapacitated patients from awkward areas for Fire and Ambulance services. The strain on public services budgets means there are no funds to create any suitable environments.

Silverstone Tactical Training Centre has been created, with no public funding at all to create such a venue.

The site offers 7 different training areas suitable for a wide range of training uses, 6 are suitable for firearms training and all are suitable for a wide range of training requirements. 6 of the ranges are indoors, surrounded by earth bunds so are hidden from sight offering complete security necessary for our Emergency Services needs.

Most Popular
Overhead view of the new venueOverhead view of the new venue
Overhead view of the new venue

The entire operation has been constructed from recycled materials, the buildings from used shipping containers, unique in the UK and the earth saved from landfill sites, 98% of the entire construction has used recycled materials.

We are honoured that Dame Andrew Leadsome, MP for South Northants will be conducting the opening ceremony in front of senior representatives from Bucks, Northants and East Midlands Police, Fire and Ambulance services.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth NorthantsFire