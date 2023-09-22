Grand opening of new training venue for Emergency Services
The UK's Emergency Services struggle to obtain suitable training venues, their requirements are as varied as petrol bomb and armed officer training for the police to training to recover incapacitated patients from awkward areas for Fire and Ambulance services. The strain on public services budgets means there are no funds to create any suitable environments.
Silverstone Tactical Training Centre has been created, with no public funding at all to create such a venue.
The site offers 7 different training areas suitable for a wide range of training uses, 6 are suitable for firearms training and all are suitable for a wide range of training requirements. 6 of the ranges are indoors, surrounded by earth bunds so are hidden from sight offering complete security necessary for our Emergency Services needs.
The entire operation has been constructed from recycled materials, the buildings from used shipping containers, unique in the UK and the earth saved from landfill sites, 98% of the entire construction has used recycled materials.
We are honoured that Dame Andrew Leadsome, MP for South Northants will be conducting the opening ceremony in front of senior representatives from Bucks, Northants and East Midlands Police, Fire and Ambulance services.