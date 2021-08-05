Grand opening of Banbury area cycle tracks set for next weekend

The grand opening of the Boddington cycle tracks is set for next weekend on Saturday August 14. (Submitted photo)

The Boddington cycle tracks have been in operation since late 2020 through lockdown, and have been incredibly popular. Now organisers are in a position to have a proper opening for them, which will be combined a community fete from 11am to 5pm on Saturday August 14.

Entry and the car parking are free to the event held at Boddington Village Hall in Upper Boddington.

The tracks will be opened by Steve Adams the chair of Sports Northampton and Brian Facer, who is the CEO of British Cycling who will both be introduced by the new Boddington Parish Council Chair Didier Ramsden.

Some of the coaches from local cycling clubs, together with the club and coaching officer (central) from British Cycling Catherine Ruffley will be running a series of coaching and competition sessions.

The coaching sessions will be free for all participants, and are for children, teenagers and adults. Participants will be split into groups (by age) and then given some initial training and then will be able to compete in timed trials.

The best from these races will be able to compete in the 'best of the best' race at the end of the day. The only thing you will need to bring is a bike and helmet.

The community fete will include a full bar for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, a barbecue with burgers and hot dogs, coffee and pizzas, cakes, chocolates, sweets and more.

The church will be running a White Elephant Stall, Boddington School PTA will be running a children’s tombola, the WI will be running a cake and produce stall as well as a bottle tombola. Boddington Good Neighbours will be running a chocolate fountain stall.

The Boddington Playground and Cycle Tracks have been funded by British Cycling, HS2 Community Fund, West Northants Council, Boddington Parish Council and Boddington Village Hall.