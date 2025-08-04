Government should pay for speed cameras not cash-strapped councils or police, says Oxfordshire councillor

Government should pay for speed cameras, not cash-strapped councils or police forces, an Oxfordshire councillor says.

Local authorities can decide on whether to introduce speed limits while the police are responsible for installing and maintaining speeding cameras.

But the revenue generated from speeding fines goes to national Government instead.

A group of Oxfordshire councillors, road safety groups and residents’ associations co-wrote a letter on the subject to Thames Valley police and crime commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber, council transport chief Cllr Andrew Gant and Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds.

As well as asking for a speed camera to be installed at an accident spot in Oxford city, it called on Ms Dodds to push for the law around speed camera installation to change, so local authorities had more of an incentive to install and maintain them.

Ms Dodds wrote to the Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander with these concerns. Ms Alexander responded, explaining that central Government took the money from speeding fines to ‘avoid creating incentives to collect fines and penalty receipts for the sake of generating revenues’.

She added: “This Government takes road safety very seriously and reducing those killed and injured on our roads is a key priority. My department is developing a new Road Safety Strategy.

“This will provide an opportunity to consider many facets of road safety and we are looking forward to sharing details in due course.”

But Cllr Emma Garnett (Carfax and Jericho) said: “I am extremely frustrated that Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander doesn’t acknowledge the perverse incentive of expecting cash-strapped local councils and police forces to pay the costs of installing and monitoring speeding cameras, without seeing any of the revenue generated.

“If central Government wants to keep the funds, it should pay directly for speed camera installations and maintenance.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Transport said: “There’s no excuse for those who risk the lives of others through speeding, and speed cameras are an important tool to prevent, detect, and enforce speed limits.

“Oxfordshire is receiving £3.7 million in flexible transport funding this year, and it’s up to the local authority to decide how best to use it – including on speed management.”