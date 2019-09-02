Golfers tee off for Ella at Cherwell Edge day

Cherwell Edge Golf Course will be a hive of activity tomorrow (Friday) when 140 golfers enjoy a day’s play in aid of Ella’s Fund.

The day’s play is a charity golf challenge and is organised by Gary Boyd.

The players will be competing in teams of four.

Mr Boyd said the last two events have raised £17,000 and he hopes this year’s proceeds will help Ella’s Fund nudge towards its goal of £100,000.

“A good friend of mine, ex-footballer Alan McInally will be among the players again this year,” said Mr Boyd.

“We’ve had incredible support from a whole host of local businesses and organisations who we want to say a big ‘thank you’ to.”

The main sponsor for the golf day is Karcher who will provide each player with a gift bag.

Each hole has been sponsored generously by companies including Banbury Aerials, Bristol Street Motors, Elite Motor Homes, Britmet Tileform (Banbury), Swann financial, Bower and Bailey solicitors, Anthistle Craven accountants, Lockyer Group, Trysports, Hewitt Tyres, Staffco Direct, A-Plan Insurance, Middleton Cheney Social Club, Whilton Marina and Zagg.

The event will include a large auction to which Michael Jones jewellers have donated a major item.

“We’re very lucky to have been donated a signed flag from the European Ryder Cup team, Miracle of Medinah from the European Tour charity and there are many other super donations we have gratefully received,” he said.

Ella’s Fund was set up in 2003, a year after Ella Markham was born with Downs Syndrome. The charity raises money for young people with special needs and has been supported by many stars and sports personalities.