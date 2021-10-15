Gloria Hunniford OBE notifies Banburyshire Advice Centre of their £2,000 grant approval

Gloria Hunniford OBE contacted theBanburyshire Advice Centre to let them know of the approval of a 2,000 grant.(pictured Andy Willis, chair of the Banburyshire Advice Centre)

Gloria Hunniford OBE contacted the Banburyshire Advice Centre charity today, Friday October 15, on behalf of The Caron Keating Foundation to notify of them of the £2,000 grant approved by the foundation.

Banburyshire Advice Centre has been approved for the grant from The Caron Keating Foundation in recognition of their work supporting people with cancer or recovering from the disease.

Andy Willis, BCAv, chairman, said: “We are extremely grateful for The Caron Keating Foundation in awarding the grant to support our valuable work helping people with Cancer and the kind letter from Gloria Hunniford OBE. If you have cancer and need benefit or general advice please reach out to the advice centre.”