Gloria Hunniford OBE notifies Banburyshire Advice Centre of their £2,000 grant approval

Gloria Hunniford OBE contacted the Banburyshire Advice Centre charity today, Friday October 15, on behalf of The Caron Keating Foundation to notify of them of the £2,000 grant approved by the foundation.
Banburyshire Advice Centre has been approved for the grant from The Caron Keating Foundation in recognition of their work supporting people with cancer or recovering from the disease.
Andy Willis, BCAv, chairman, said: “We are extremely grateful for The Caron Keating Foundation in awarding the grant to support our valuable work helping people with Cancer and the kind letter from Gloria Hunniford OBE. If you have cancer and need benefit or general advice please reach out to the advice centre.”
Banburyshire Advice Centre can be contacted by ringing 01295 279988 and leave a message, we will get back to your or email [email protected]