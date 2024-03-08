Global festival celebrating filmakers with learning disabilities and autism to be shown at Banbury cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Light Cinema will be showing the highlights of this year’s Oska Bright Film Festival via a special satellite screening.

Now in its 11th year, the festival aims to showcase brilliant and boundary-breaking stories from learning disabled filmmakers across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead programmer for the festival Matthew Hellett said: “We are so excited to be back with another edition. We're packing more than ever into this edition: four feature films and over a hundred shorts from across the globe.

A still from Prophecy, one of the films being showcased at this year's Oska Bright film festival.

“The festival gets better and better each time, and we can't wait to share these incredible stories with everyone. And the festival won’t just be in Brighton; we’ll be working with seven venues across the UK to bring Oska Bright to more people.”