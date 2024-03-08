Global festival celebrating filmakers with learning disabilities and autism to be shown at Banbury cinema
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Light Cinema will be showing the highlights of this year’s Oska Bright Film Festival via a special satellite screening.
Now in its 11th year, the festival aims to showcase brilliant and boundary-breaking stories from learning disabled filmmakers across the globe.
Lead programmer for the festival Matthew Hellett said: “We are so excited to be back with another edition. We're packing more than ever into this edition: four feature films and over a hundred shorts from across the globe.
“The festival gets better and better each time, and we can't wait to share these incredible stories with everyone. And the festival won’t just be in Brighton; we’ll be working with seven venues across the UK to bring Oska Bright to more people.”
The Light will show the highlights of the festival at 6pm on March 14.