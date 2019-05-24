Glebefield residents get creative for Dementia Week

Visitors to Banbury’s Thursday market were greeted by an unusual addition this week, a life sized papier-mâché race horse.

The creation was the work of residents of Glebefields Care home in Drayton as part of Dementia Action Week, May 20 through 26.

Katie Jones, manager of the care home, said: “Brighterkind, the company we work for, did a national campaign in all their homes to do art of something to do with the local community.

“Our residents chose to do the horse from Banbury Cross, so we thought we’d build a life sized horse, why not?”

The project took around four weeks to complete and began with a wooden frame built by the care home’s maintenance man, then it was covered in chicken wire and papier-mâché.

Amanda Robinson, deputy manager, said: “All the brighterkind activities coordinators, who are affectionately known in the business as ‘Magic Moments Coordinators’ have recently been on creative workshops to learn new skills such as mosaic, pottery and painting, that we can do with our residents.

Glebefield care Home horse, notes made by the residents NNL-190524-152056001

“It was great to be able to show off our skills and put them into practice with our residents.

“We all had great fun deciding what our artwork would be and creating it together.”

Decorating the horse were love notes from the residents about why they love the town.

Fiona Adamson, business development manager, said: “It’s really important for residents to be stimulated and remember things from their own past like the nursery rhyme. It just helps them to stay engaged.”

Banbury town hall goes blue for Dementia Week NNL-190524-161444001

Staff and residents were raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society and had a visit from Banbury Mayor John Colegrave, who said: “It’s a pleasure to come and its a very worthwhile cause.”

Along with the mayoral visit Banbury Town council contributed to the theme of Dementia Week to ‘paint the town blue’, by lighting up the town hall yesterday evening.

Form more information on Glebefields and the services they offer visit their website.