Girl near Banbury who underwent a life-saving liver operation will compete at Transplant Games

A sporty six-year-old girl from Middleton Cheney, who underwent a life-saving liver operation, will take on four events at the upcoming British Transplant Games (July 31 – August 3).

Isabella Swain was born with the rare liver disease biliary atresia, resulting in her needing a liver transplant at just ten months old.

However, since the transplant, Isabella has excelled at sports and is now preparing for her third appearance at the Transplant Games held in Oxford later this month.

This year, Isabella will be participating in the ball throw, obstacle race, long jump, and 50m sprint.

Isabella’s mother, Gemma, said: “This year’s games are particularly exciting for Isabella as she has gone up an age category this year and will now be competing with the six to eight-year-olds.

“She loves participating in all the events as well as meeting up with friends she’s made at the games in previous years, and making new ones.

“It’s wonderful to see how much she enjoys taking part, but just as important for Isabella to meet other children who have been through transplant and are enjoying active lives. Likewise, we find it very helpful to speak to other parents who have been through similar experiences.”

This year’s Transplant Games will be the 47th edition of the event, with the very first taking place in Portsmouth back in 1978.

Michelle Wilkins, head of children’s and families services at Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, said: “We’re really looking forward to catching up with families we have supported over many years and seeing the fantastic progress their children have made. And we’ll definitely be cheering on Isabella in her quest for medals!”