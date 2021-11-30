Gilks' Garage Café in Kineton raises more than £600 for charity at Christmas market event

Nicholas ’Nico’ Martin and his festive MINI Electric car made a stop at Gilks' Garage Cafe for its Christmas market on Sunday November 28 (Submitted photo)

The Christmas market included a variety of local independent craft stalls, mulled wine and breakfast and Christmas baps. The festive craft market was hosted in partnership with Pinnock Gin, which is also based in Kineton.

The Christmas market event also saw more than £600 raised for the cafe's chosen charity, the Alzheimer's Society.

A festive MINI electric car decorated in over 2,000 smart twinkly LED lights also made a stop at Gilks' Garage Café for the Christmas market.

The MINI Electric is part of a project launched by Nicholas ’Nico’ Martin, who made his third stop on a five-week tour, to spread festive cheer and raise money for three charities - the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and Alzheimer's Society.

The project is being supported by MINI UK, Festive Lights and Twinkly. Special thanks to MINI UK for providing their all new MINI Electric, Twinkly for providing the app-controlled lights, and Festive Lights for installing the lights on the car.

To contribute to the Festive MINI 2021 campaign by Nicholas "Nico" Martin you can use the following online giving web link: https://festivegiving.org.uk/fundraising/festive-mini/For more information on Gilks Garage Cafe see their website here: https://gilksgaragecafe.com/ and their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/gilksgaragecafe/

Katherine Gilks with Gilks' Garage Café talks with Nicholas ’Nico’ Martin, who is on a five-week tour with his decorated MINI Electric to spread festive cheer and raise money for three charities. (Submitted photo)

The staff at Gilks' Garage Cafe with Nicholas ’Nico’ Martin, who is on a five-week tour with his decorated MINI Electric to spread festive cheer and raise money for three charities. (Submitted photo)

Gilks' Garage Café in Kineton hosted a Christmas Craft Market on Sunday November 28 (Submitted photo)