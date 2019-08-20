Gig raises money for Keep the Horton General fund

A storming 60s gig at Banbury’s Trades and Labour Club last month has raised £1,127 for the Keep the Horton General (KTHG) fighting fund.

Karl Thompson of Bourton Drains - known as Mr Sixties - and Banbury firm Gaswise sponsored an appearance by 60s hit band Cupid’s Inspiration and a great Billy Fury tribute by Rob Dee. There was also a very successful raffle.

Keith Strangwood, chairman of KTHG (pictured with Karl Thompson and Jonathan Wise of Gaswise) said: “This shows great community spirit with everyone keeping up the fight for our hospital.”