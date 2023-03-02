Gifted 11-year-old artist near Banbury displays incredible talent on BBC show

A gifted young artist from Cropredy impressed audiences as well as the judges when he appeared on the BBC's Britain’s Best Young Artist.

Freddy has had a talent and passion for drawing and art since he was four years old.

Eleven-year-old Kineton High School student Freddy Sayward has had a passion for drawing and creating impressive pieces of art since his mother Emma can remember, so he was delighted to be able to demonstrate his talent on the popular CBBC show.

Freddy had to compete against around 1,000 other young artists to make it to the filmed stages of the competition, where he painted a film poster with himself as the starring role for the fan art episode, which aired on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The episode saw Freddy learn some techniques from experts in drawing film posters. Then visit a parkour centre to create a suitable action pose for the final masterpiece, "Nintrisity", which saw him save London from an alien attack by shooting electricity from his hands.

Freddy Sayward from Cropredy wowed the audience and judges when he appeared on Britain's Best Young Artist.

Freddy’s mother, Emma, is extremely proud of her son's efforts and is sure this is only the beginning of the talented artist's promising journey. She said: "To watch him was so lovely, I was beaming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"What I loved about it the most was that he was exactly his chatty and excitable self on the programme, being on television didn't change him at all, he was enjoying himself and complimenting people like he normally does. It was great to see him thriving doing something that he loves to do."

Emma has long been astounded by Freddy’s talent and drive to keep improving at the passion he enjoys so much. Remembering one of the first times the young artist’s skills became apparent, she said: "When Freddy was in Cygnets at Cropredy School, aged four, his teacher came over to me and told me that Freddy had a talent and an eye for art and just sees things differently. He’s always been one of those kids that was surprising me with how good his drawings are, I wish I had some of his talent!"

Alongside his fantastic self-portraits and film posters, Freddy has made a name for himself in the village by taking on commissions of the residents beloved pet dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement