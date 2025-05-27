Ghanaian Association and local litter pick group take part in big clean-up of Banbury town centre

Members of the Ghanaian Association of Banbury cleaning the streets as part of the litter pick event.

The Ghanaian Association of Banbury and the Grimsbury litter pickers joined the town council earlier this month for a big clean-up of the town centre.

In total over 40 people helped to tidy up locations across Banbury town centre on Saturday, May 17.

Organised by the town council alongside Cherwell District Council, the litter pickers were divided into groups and given routes to follow.

The routes covered some of the town’s most popular areas and included Banbury’s High Street, Spiceball Park, People’s Park and Banbury Cross.

Several Banbury Town councillors, including Helen Mears, Chukwudi Okeke, Rebecca Biegel, Wendy Woodward, Becky Clarke and leader of the council, Shaida Hussain attended the litter pick.

Speaking about the day, Cllr Rebecca Biegel, vice-chairman of Banbury Town Council’s General Resources Committee, said: “It was great to see such a high turnout of volunteers at the Banbury Litter Pick today.

“This ‘clean up’ event was organised to help raise environmental awareness and foster a sense of community pride as we collected litter across our town. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who gave up their Saturday morning to take part.”

Banbury Town Council hopes the litter pick events will become a semi-regular occurrence and urges members of the Banbury community to get in contact regarding volunteering at future editions.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Initiatives such as the Banbury Litter Pick serve as a fantastic opportunity for members of the Banbury community to come together to make a big impact on the town’s appearance and cleanliness.”

For more information about future litter pick events, email the town council at: [email protected]