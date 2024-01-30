Getting Banbury talking – Local care homes join The Big Dementia Conversation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday 21st February, from 2.30pm-3.30pm, Care UK’s Seccombe Court on Gardner Way, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation – a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

The session, ‘Let’s Talk About Dementia’, will be led by Steve Dumbrill, who will shine a light on some less well-known aspects of dementia, as well as why a loved one may be behaving differently and what family carers can do to support them.

Also joining in the conversation is Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, which is inviting local people to their monthly Dementia Café on Wednesday 28th February at 2pm-3.30pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet new people, share experiences and gain advice from special guest, Dementia Care Coach, Jessica Preedy.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss – something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

In addition to the event, the Banbury community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Dementia affects millions of lives every year, not just those diagnosed but also their families and friends. We understand how difficult it can be navigating the changes that come when caring for a loved one living with dementia, and the many questions people have.

“Here at Seccombe Court, we recognise the importance and value of talking to one another, whether that be sharing advice or concerns, seeking support, or sometimes simply having someone there to listen. The Big Dementia Conversation offers the perfect opportunity for families to come together, learn from the experts, and find comfort in those in a similar position.”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, added: “With extensive experience caring for residents living with the condition, the team here at Highmarket House have a lot of knowledge and advice to share. We’re looking forward to welcoming the local community and Jessica Preedy for what we anticipate will be an incredibly helpful afternoon for all involved.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative, please visit: careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation

For more information on Highmarket House and to book your place for the event, please call Home Manager, Francesca Cowley, on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]