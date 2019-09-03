Get your tools security marked at Banbury events

Officers from Thames Valley Police will be holding a free security marking event for tools at John Nicholls’ branches in Banbury.

The events will be held at Banbury Building, on Overthorpe Road on September 10, and Banbury Plumbing, at Banbury Trade Park, on September 11, both from 9am to 1pm.

No appointments are needed and officers will be on hand to offer security advice.

David Hebdon, John Nicholls’ chief operating officer said: “This event is going to benefit all of our customers and we’re pleased to be holding this in all of our branches during the month of September.”