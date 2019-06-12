Get ready to party in the park

Adderbury's annual music event takes place this Saturday, June 15, with the finalised line up of music and entertainment now announced.

The event takes place in its usual location of the Lucy Plackett Park from midday until late, but this year the event will be fenced and ticketed to curb any antisocial behaviour.

Headlining the main stage will be The Meanies, scheduled to play from 9.30pm. Supporting them will be the rowdy folk rockers Leatherat and Warwick Junction among others.

In all the main stage will see eight bands perform throughout the day. Meanwhile in the acoustic tent Kim Hobday will headline at 7.50pm.

There will also be rides, an inflatable giant slide, face painting, food and drink vendors, stalls and a licensed bar.

Tickets are £12 for adults with under 18 tickets at £5. Under 5s get in free.

Tickets can be obtained from Evenbrite, or the two Adderbury pubs; The Bell Inn and The Coach and Horses as well as the village's library.

For a full list of performers and more information visit the Party in the Park website.