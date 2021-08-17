Get in touch with nature and look after wildlife - Banbury area residents are given help to get out and enjoy green spaces

The council's web pages give great leads to residents wanting to go out and enjoy nature

A leaflet and online hub offer advice about how to engage with green spaces in the local area and signpost users to a range of information from partner organisations. The website offers all sorts of resources, from activities to do at home on a wet day, to links to societies to join and places to visit and enjoy.

The council wants people of all ages to enjoy nature and feel the mental health benefits from being outside and seeing wildlife around us.

Councillor Andrew McHugh, Lead Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “These resources provide a great opportunity for people to immerse themselves in nature, taking time to really feel the mental health benefits of being outside and observing the wildlife on our doorstep. They also make it easy for everyone to enjoy their local parks and green spaces and understand more about the importance of the district’s natural environment”.

Getting out into the countryside and enjoying nature is great for mental health

The new resources have their roots in Cherwell’s Community Nature Plan, which was approved at the start of the year. The document reaffirms the council’s strong commitment to the natural environment for people and wildlife in north Oxfordshire, particularly highlighting the importance nature has played in supporting wellbeing during the pandemic.

The resources have been designed to be easy to follow, offering simple, free activities for people of all ages and abilities. A leaflet gives clear information about the health benefits of experiencing the great outdoors alongside fun, free activities anyone can do to feel more engaged with nature.

This is supported by a dedicated online hub which is updated throughout the year, providing ideas to help people enjoy and engage with their local environment. It also signposts users to a range of information from conservation organisations such as the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) and the Woodland Trust.

Cherwell’s wellbeing team are also offering a telephone service for those people not online, with residents asked to call 01295 221980 to be sent through information in a more accessible format.