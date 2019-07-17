Get 'Brassed off' at a Banbury development

A Banbury house builder will bring a slice of New Orleans to town during a weekend community event.

The ‘Brass on the Grass’ event at the Redrow Homes South Midlands Bloxham Vale development on the Oxford Road will feature live music from the ‘King Brasstards’, a seven-piece New Orleans-style brass band.

King Brasstards in action

The free event, on Sunday, July 21 between 11.30am adn 4pm, will also see guests treated to prosecco and soft drinks.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “Here at Redrow Homes, it is important for us to build strong thriving communities, so we are pleased to invite the Banbury community to our ‘Brass on the Grass’ event.

“The preparations are well underway and we look forward to welcoming the community to join us for what promises to be a fantastic day of fun and music.”

The event will also be an opportunity for people to find out more about Redrow Homes.

For more information about Bloxham Vale, call 01295 369 592 or visit the development's website.