Get a piece of the action

Banbury's Piece Together Jigsaw Club will be celebrating National Jigsaw Day next month with a special weekend event.

On Saturday, November 2 between 10am and 12.30pm, the group will open there doors to the public to come and see the large selection of puzzles available for loan, buy second-hand puzzles, do a puzzle as a group, indulge in some jigsaw crafts using old pieces, and enjoy tea, coffee, juice, cake and biscuit.

Members Christine Lester and Nancy Smith have been busy at their sewing machines making bespoke puzzle bags.

Other members will be organising games (timed complete-a-jigsaw races) and crafts, including the creation of cards using jigsaw pieces from puzzles no longer in use.

The club has has recently celebrated its third birthday and during this time over 130 people have joined with around forty to fifty members attending their regular fourth Tuesday of the month meetings between 2pm and 3.30pm.

The club caught the attention of Wentworth Puzzles, who initiated National Jigsaw Day, and now support the club and have donated a range of their puzzles for loan to members.

Piece Together also has a pop-up group at RVS Cornhill Centre on the first Wednesday of each month from 10.30am and are happy to set up groups at other places in the area.

Membership is only £3 a year, for which sum you can borrow two puzzles every month for free. Refreshments and a raffle are available at each monthly meeting.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of ‘Piece Together’ or having a group set up should contact Sue Riches on 01295-270371.