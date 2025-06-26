German man who translated Anthony Burgess' books visits the author's former home near Banbury

A German man who has translated several of Anthony Burgess' books has paid homage to the author of A Clockwork Orange and former teacher at Banbury Grammar School by visiting his old home in Adderbury.

Literary translator Ludger Tolksdorf has spent several years translating some of Anthony Burgess’s most well-known works into German.

He has translated Burgess’ three Malayan novels, and recently he finished a translation of Burgess's Man of Nazareth.

Ludger said: “I started translating Burgess because he is one of my favourite authors and some of his better books still await translation into German.”

Ludger Tolksdorf and Audrey Smith outside Anthony Burgess' former Adderbury home.

Recently Ludger spent three weeks travelling around Britain to visit sites and people associated with the famous author.

Ludger started his trip in Manchester, the birthplace of Burgess, who was born as John Andrew Wilson.

He then travelled to places where Burgess lived, including Aylestone in Leicester and Adderbury, where Burgess lived for a time in the early 1950s while teaching at Banbury Grammar School.

Ludger said: “I was particularly interested in places he lived immediately before and after his three-year stay in Malaya (1954-1957), i.e. Adderbury and Aylestone.

“From translating the autobiographically-tinged Malayan Trilogy, I was quite familiar with circumstances there, but I did not have a very clear picture of life in Adderbury, where Burgess lived with his wife, Lynn, while he worked at Banbury Grammar School as a junior English teacher.”

Ahead of his visit, Ludger reached out to the Banbury Historical Society and the Adderbury Historical Association for more information on the author.

Ludger’s main reason for visiting Banbury and Adderbury was to look for lesser-known or unpublished photos of Burgess during the writer’s time at Banbury Grammar School.

He said: “I wanted to look for photos either from The Banburian, the school magazine of Banbury Grammar School, or photos that might have been donated to Banbury Library or Banbury Historical Society.

“Moreover, in his diary Burgess writes that he is now Adderbury reporter for the Banbury Guardian, so I wanted to see if I could identify any articles in the Banbury Guardian.”

Unfortunately, Ludger was not able to find anything relevant in the Banbury library, as the library’s archives have been moved to Oxford.

A search on the British Newspaper Archive for Banbury Guardian articles by Burgess also came up short, but he did find a theatre review in a copy of the Banbury Advertiser.

However, Ludger’s trip to Banbury was not wasted, as he was met by one of Burgess’ former neighbours and students, Audrey Smith.

Ludger added: “The high point of my visit to Banbury and Adderbury was a meeting at the Red Lion with Audrey Smith, who was the Wilsons' next-door neighbour in Water Lane and who was a student of Burgess at Banbury Grammar.

“Audrey had a lot of detail to offer that only an eyewitness and contemporary can provide.”

During his visit, Audrey took Ludger to visit Anthony Burgess’ former Adderbury home on Water Lane, where he penned The Worm and the Ring and several pieces of music.

Ludger said: “Unfortunately there is no blue plaque on the house on Water Lane or on any of the pubs where they drank. By contrast, Leicester has put up a big memorial sign outside the Black Horse near the house where the Wilsons lived.”