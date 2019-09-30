Generous Ava donates her long tresses to cancer charity

A classroom discussion on the meaning of generosity had a big impact on ten-year-old Ava Russell.

For the St Mary’s School pupil took the lesson seriously and this week had her long locks cut off to help a child with cancer.

Regis salon hairdresser Miriam Montero cuts Ava Russell's hair NNL-190930-165036001

Ava, of West Street, Banbury had never had her hair cut before her appointment at Regis hair salon in Castle Quay today (Monday).

“She had been looking around on the internet and found the Little Princess Fund which accepts donations of money - and donations of hair - to make wigs for children whose cancer treatment has made their hair fall out,” said Ava’s mum, Laura.

“We created her a Facebook page and a Just Giving page and she’s raised well over £100 already.”

Ava said: “It costs £350 to make a wig and I hope I will be able to have made one for a child with cancer.

Ava Russell and her hair which will be made into a wig for a child with cancer NNL-190930-164840001

“My teacher, Miss Smith, is very excited about me having my hair cut.”

Ava’s two feet six inches long hair was separated into four sections.

Mrs Russell and Ava’s sister Georgia, 19, followed the Little Princess Fund instructions and banded the hair to ensure it was help in small pony tails.

Then stylist Miriam Montero chopped each pony tail off above the top band, finishing off Ava’s hair with professional styling.

Ava Russell with her hair donations NNL-190930-164632001

“It’s still fairly long and it’s really thick hair,” said Mrs Russell.

Ava’s dad Spencer and brothers Sam, 24, and Alfie, 13, are also very proud of her act of generosity.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-russell19?utm_source=Facebook

Ava Russell's long tresses had never been cut before today NNL-190930-165618001