General Election 2024: Labour Party's Sean Woodcock Elected as the Member of Parliament for Banbury
Sean Woodcock has become the first ever Labour Party MP for Banbury.
He beat seven other candidates to claim the seat.
The turnout in the Banbury constituency at the 2024 General Election was 48,374, which is 66.04 per cent.
The full results for Banbury and Chipping Norton constituency are as follows:
Sean Woodcock, Labour – 18,468
Victoria Prentis, Conservative – 15,212
Paul Topley, Reform – 6,284
Liz Adams, Liberal Democrats – 4, 352
Cassi Bellingham, Independent – 850
Aaron Baker- Green Party – 2,615
Chris Nevile, Climate Party – 242
Declan Soper, Social Democratic Party – 155
This year’s election saw boundary changes affect the Banbury constituency.
Bicester, formerly in the constituency, has now been incorporated into the new Bicester and Woodstock constituency.
This, however, has been somewhat offset by the incorporation of parts of Witney, such as Chipping Norton and Charlbury into the Banbury voter area.
Victoria Prentis of the Conservative Party previously held the Banbury seat since the 2015 election.