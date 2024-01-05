Gaydon's British Motor Museum launches new scheme so people can 'adopt' a car

The British Motor Museum has launched a new scheme which allows members of the public to ‘adopt’ one of the cars in their collections. Photo by the British Motor Museum

From the Albion A1 8hp dog cart to the Wolseley 2200 (last of line), cars that form part of the museum’s permanent collections will be available to adopt.

Anyone interested in adopting a car just needs to look at the Museum’s Online Collections and choose the ‘adoptable’ filter.

Adoptions cost between £25 and £100 and adopters get a digital adoption certificate and their name added to the car’s listing in the Online Collections.

Cat Boxall, curator at the British Motor Museum, said, “By sponsoring one of the iconic vehicles in the collection, people can play a vital role in preserving this important collection for the next generation to discover and enjoy.

"These adoptions make the perfect gift for anyone who worked in the British motor industry or has always loved a particular British classic”.

This new scheme helps to support the overall work of the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust.

The museum team said it could help with the restoration costs of recent additions to the collection, support the preservation of historic documents in the Archive, or fund outreach community work.

The team added that the new scheme will help the British Motor Museum to ‘continue to tell the story of the Britain’s motor industry, the people’s industry, now and in the future’.

For more information, go to: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/support-us/adopt-a-car