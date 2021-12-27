Gaydon's British Motor Museum announces shows and events for 2022

One of the 'Gaydon Gatherings'. Photo by the British Motor Museum

The British Motor Museum has announced a schedule of more than 30 motoring shows including several new events for 2022.

This is an increase in shows compared to previous years.

On January 18 the museum will host an evening event - Factor Us In’, an opportunity to delve into the history of the West Midlands motor industry and meet the team behind the insightful 'Factor Us In' exhibition.

The evening also includes a talk from the museum’s history volunteers and a two course supper.

Following on from the success of the first event, the Quiz Night returns for a second time on February 8.

Led by special guest, Danny Hopkins of Practical Classics, teams of up to six can compete and test their motoring knowledge.

There will be a mix of questions and supper is included.

Last year’s free evening ‘Gaydon Gatherings’ proved popular with hundreds of vehicles turning up on the second Tuesday of every month, so these events will return from April 12 in the same format as a free and informal evening gathering for motoring enthusiasts and all vehicle makes and models.

New for 2022 is a special members only event, which will take place on April 29. ‘Museum on the Move’ will showcase a selection of cars from the collection with the opportunity for members to ride in them.

Also new for 2022 is an 'Austin Seven Centenary Exhibition', opening in June, it will replace the ‘Factor Us In’ exhibition which ends in May.

Meanwhile, the museum will welcome back many of its key shows in 2022 including the Gaydon Land Rover show on May 7 and 8, National Metro and Mini show on June 5 and the Classic and Vintage Commercial show on June 11 and 12.

Other shows include the new Ultimate BMW Car Meet on 10 April, the new Indoor Doll and Teddy Fair on May 15, the return of the indoor UK Slot Car Festival on May 28 and 29 and a new Wythall Buses Fest on July 3.

The Electric Vehicles Festival returns on July 3 and the BMC and Leyland show on July 10 followed by the Old Ford Rally celebrating 35 years of the Capri 280 and a new Rootes Heritage Day on July 17.

A new Big MINI Show for BMW Minis will take place on the July 24 and the 999 Emergency Services show on August 13 and 14.

On September 3 Jaguars at Gaydon will celebrate the Swallow Sidecars Centenary.

The Retro Truck show returns on September 11 and 12 and on September 25 MGB will celebrate their 60th anniversary event.

The last two shows of the year include the indoor Large Model Aircraft show on October 23 and Great British Model Railway Show on October 29 and 30.

For more information about any of the upcoming events, go to: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on.