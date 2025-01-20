Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers announced as headliners for this summer's Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Take That’s Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers have been announced as headliners for this summer’s Nocturne Live concert at Blenheim Palace.

The stars will join The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, The Lightning Seeds, The Zutons, En Vogue and Shalamar for the concert series at Blenheim Palace.

The concert series has grown into one of Oxfordshire’s biggest music events, drawing in crowds of around 10,000 people each night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s event will run from Wednesday, June 18, until Sunday, June 2, with each night taking on a different musical theme.

Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers have been announced as headliners at this year's Nocturnal Live at Blenheim Palace.Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers have been announced as headliners at this year's Nocturnal Live at Blenheim Palace.
Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers have been announced as headliners at this year's Nocturnal Live at Blenheim Palace.

Thursday’s event sees Richard Ashcroft, Lightning Seeds and The Zutons bring their indie and Britpop sounds to the palace.

Attendees on Sunday will enjoy the R&B and soul of Nile Rodgers, En Vogue and Shalamar.

Since its inception in 2015, Nocturne Live has welcomed an impressive roster of international stars, including Elton John, Lionel Richie, Lauryn Hill, Kylie Minogue and more.

For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit: https://nocturnelive.com/

Related topics:Take ThatGary Barlow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice