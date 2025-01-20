Gary Barlow and Nile Rodgers announced as headliners for this summer's Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace
The stars will join The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, The Lightning Seeds, The Zutons, En Vogue and Shalamar for the concert series at Blenheim Palace.
The concert series has grown into one of Oxfordshire’s biggest music events, drawing in crowds of around 10,000 people each night.
This year’s event will run from Wednesday, June 18, until Sunday, June 2, with each night taking on a different musical theme.
Thursday’s event sees Richard Ashcroft, Lightning Seeds and The Zutons bring their indie and Britpop sounds to the palace.
Attendees on Sunday will enjoy the R&B and soul of Nile Rodgers, En Vogue and Shalamar.
Since its inception in 2015, Nocturne Live has welcomed an impressive roster of international stars, including Elton John, Lionel Richie, Lauryn Hill, Kylie Minogue and more.
For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit: https://nocturnelive.com/
