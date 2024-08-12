Game, set and match for Banbury tennis fans as courts reopen following refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The tennis courts at Banbury’s People’s Park have now been reopened following a refurbishment project by Banbury Town Council.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular courts, which have been in the park for decades, have received a fresh coat of paint, a clean-up and a new access gate installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as part of a £10,000 refurbishment project that is funded by the British Lawn and Tennis Association and the town council.

The changes also include a new booking system that requires players to book a time slot online before enjoying their free game of tennis.

Cllr Barry Richards visited the reopened tennis courts in People's Park last Friday.

After booking online, they will then receive a code to use on the keypad at the court’s entrance, which will give them access to the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbury Town Council hopes that the new booking system will stop the clashing of schedules amongst the town’s tennis enthusiasts.

Cllr Barry Richards attended the courts on Friday afternoon (August 9). He said the courts are: “A true reflection of a People’s Park, a welcome upgrade to a popular venue, and with the new booking system for committed players and fun players alike.

"Banbury Town Council is continually improving recreational facilities in our town.”

The new system has been designed to be easy to use and convenient for people; users just need access to the Banbury Town Council website to be able to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These improvements are the first of several changes being made to the tennis courts, which will allow them to be available year-round in the future.

Anyone encountering problems can contact the council on 01295 250340, or if the court has been booked out of hours, the number to call will be 07855 233587.

For more information, including how to book a tennis court for use, visit: https://www.banbury.gov.uk/Tennis_Courts_17086.aspx