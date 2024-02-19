Future planning for the Chipping Norton area is 'moving on swiftly', council says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public consultation, held recently by West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) received an ‘outstanding’ response, allowing the authority to make swift progress with developing the blueprint for the district’s future.

Cllr Charlie Maynard, Executive Member for Planning and Sustainable Development, said, “We are pleased with the level of interest the Local Plan has generated so far. Feedback from residents helps to shape the future in a way that best suits our communities.

“Residents are clear our plans need to improve our public transport and infrastructure, tackle the climate emergency, support local communities, build our economy and support people in leading healthy lifestyles. We now have a strong foundation from which we can start to pull a detailed plan together which will be based on the views and thoughts of people across the district.”

The Local Plan covering Chipping Norton and other west Oxfordshire communities, is said to be moving on swiftly

This Local Plan consultation closed in October 2023 having received 2,000 responses from 450 respondents.

Councillor Andy Graham, Leader of the Council added, “The response to the consultation has been really encouraging. The Local Plan is crucial for the whole district, and we are committed to delivering it in partnership with our communities.

“The next stage of the plan will be much more detailed, showing where we think the best places are for development and how we propose to meet the priorities residents have set. We have a range of ideas, although nothing is set in stone, and there will be further opportunities for residents to give feedback.”

“Residents’ input is highly valued and we are committed to meaningful engagement that will help to shape a sustainable plan that we can all be proud of.”

In addition to the written feedback received, further insights were provided through a number of face-to-face events, with hundreds of people attending a variety of workshops and public exhibitions to speak to officers and councillors to make their views known.

The council is now beginning work on a more detailed plan which residents will be consulted on later this year.