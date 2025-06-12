Jennie Logan was one of three people who died in the fire at Bicester Motion site on May 15. (Image: Bicester Fire Station).

Emergency services from across the area - including Banbury - will be among those lining the streets for the funeral procession for Bicester firefighter Jennie Logan at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennie was one of three people who died in the fire at Bicester Motion site on May 15.

Her cortege will travel from Banbury Road to Bicester Fire Station at 10am on Saturday June 14, where a minute's silence will be held in her honour. The procession route will be lined with firefighters and our emergency service partners.

Everyone is invited to line the route in Bicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police said: "We will be supporting our colleagues at Bicester Fire Station to pay tribute to Jennie Logan at her funeral procession in Bicester on Saturday.

"We invite you, our community, to support us and view Jennie’s procession along this route. If you wish to support from Queen’s Avenue, we ask for you to stand on the opposite side of the road to our fire station. Your presence will mean so much to us and Jennie’s family and friends.

"Please be aware that to support Jennie’s procession, local road closures will be in place from 9.30am. Check @OxonTravel on ‘X’ for travel updates on the day.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we honour our colleague."